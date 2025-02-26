FDA Cracks Down on Illegal Opioid Imports Following BBC Exposé

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana has issued a strong response to a recent BBC Africa Eye investigation that revealed the illegal export of unapproved opioids, including tapentadol and carisoprodol, from India’s Aveo Pharmaceuticals to West Africa.

The documentary highlighted how these drugs, which pose serious health risks, were shipped to countries like Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria through Westfin International.

In a statement released on February 26, the FDA clarified that it has never registered or approved these substances for medical use in Ghana. Tapentadol, a powerful opioid, and carisoprodol, a muscle relaxant, are known to cause addiction, respiratory failure, and other severe side effects. The FDA emphasized that its Centre for Import and Export Control (CIEC) has not processed any import permits for these drugs, as they are strictly prohibited.

“During the BBC investigation, the FDA was contacted and unequivocally confirmed that these drugs are unapproved and illegal for importation,” the statement read.

The FDA also disclosed several enforcement actions taken in recent months. In December 2023, authorities intercepted a container bound for Niger, seizing 181 cartons of Royal 225mg (containing tapentadol and carisoprodol) and 90 cartons of Tafradol 120mg. These drugs were destroyed on February 21, 2025, following a court order.

In another operation in May 2024, a joint task force comprising the FDA, National Security, the Narcotics Control Commission, and other agencies confiscated 376 cartons of Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg (Tramaking 225mg) hidden among laboratory coverall suits. The seized drugs were safely disposed of in October 2024.

The FDA has also targeted local entities linked to Aveo Pharmaceuticals. Samos Pharma, a registered importer, has been instructed to sever ties with Aveo and its exporter, Westfin International. Additionally, the FDA has suspended the processing of product registration applications from Masters Pharmaceutical Limited, which had contracted Aveo as a manufacturer. Aveo Pharmaceuticals’ Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate has also been suspended.

These measures reflect the FDA’s commitment to protecting public health by preventing the entry and distribution of unapproved and hazardous pharmaceuticals. The authority has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious drug-related activities.

The BBC investigation has shed light on the global trade of illicit pharmaceuticals, prompting calls for stricter international cooperation to curb the flow of dangerous drugs into vulnerable markets. For Ghana, the FDA’s actions mark a significant step in safeguarding the nation’s health system from the dangers of unregulated opioids.

As the FDA continues its crackdown, the focus remains on strengthening regulatory frameworks and enhancing collaboration with local and international partners to ensure the safety and well-being of Ghanaians.