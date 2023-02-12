FDA destroys seized goods in Western Region

The Western Regional Branch of the Food and Drugs Authority has destroyed quantities of seized products to safeguard the health of consumers.

The goods included expired, unregistered, unwholesome and fake products picked by the Authority during their regular market surveillance.

Environmental Health Authorities at the Sofokrom Landfill Site supervised the safe disposal of all the commodities: cosmetics, aphrodisiacs, food and confectioneries.

Mr. Francis Edem Odum, a Senior Regulatory Officer of the Authority, encouraged local manufacturers to endeavour to register their products with the Authority.

He also entreated consumers to look out for expiry date on products as well as FDA logo on Ghanaian products before they buy them.

The Senior Regulatory Officer added that food safety was a collective responsibility of both the Authority and the consumer.

He said the Authority had launch a campaign dubbed “Buy Ghana: Love Ghana” to increase the visibility of locally manufactured goods in the market.

He advised manufacturers to work with the Authority to safeguard their products.