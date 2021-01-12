The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against the patronage and use of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

A statement signed by Mrs Delese A. A. Darko, Chief Executive Officer of the FDA in Accra said the authority has not approved any COVID-19 vaccines for use in Ghana.

“The General Public is hereby cautioned against the patronage of such vaccines since the FDA has not yet approved any COVID-19 vaccines for use in Ghana,” the statement said.

The statement noted that some unscrupulous members of the business community were peddling the sale of COVID-19 vaccines in hospitals and health facilities.

“The information is ostensibly to inform the general public of the availability of these vaccines from well known pharmaceutical brands indicating prices range,” the statement said.

The FDA said it would continue to monitor on social media and online activities and anyone caught dealing with unregistered vaccines would be sanctioned in accordance with Section 129 of Act 851, which indicates a fine of GHS 180,000 or a term of imprisonment of up to 25 years.

The statement said “If COVID-19 vaccine is approved, the Ministry of Health will issue a national policy on the use of COVID-19 vaccines throughout the Health sector.”

The statement asked the public to direct their concerns and questions to its social media handles and phone lines.