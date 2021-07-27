FDA holds blood donation exercise in Takoradi

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Western Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has organised a blood donation exercise in partnership with the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital to stock the Regional Blood Bank.

The exercise which took place at the Authority’s forecourt was patronised by some students from the Senior High Schools in the Metropolis, National Service personnel, the media as well as some staff of the Authority.

Mr Isaac Kojo Baiden, a Senior Regulatory Officer of the FDA told the GNA that it was the mandate of the Authority to inspect Blood Banks and the blood processing facilities as well as blood products.

He said the exercise was also to create public awareness for members of the public to know that donating blood was a civic responsibility which must be embraced by all as the blood they donate today could save the life of a relative or a friend in the future.

Mr Baiden announced that the exercise was taking place in all the Regional offices of the Authority simultaneously as a way of contributing to healthcare delivery in the country by way of stocking the Blood Banks.

He noted that blood was critical and essential in efforts to save lives that be prioritised by the citizens to always make the effort of stocking the Blood Banks, hence the theme for the exercise, “Donate Blood, Save a Life”.

Mr Emmanuel Essien, Blood Donor Programmes Organiser at the ENRH Blood Bank commended the FDA for the exercise and the donors for availing themselves for such a noble course which would go a long way to save precious lives.

He pointed out that they were expecting about two-hundred donors for the exercise and called on corporate institutions and the public to support the worthy course to save more lives.

Ms Priscilla Assibu Yartey and Miss Maame Abena Darkwa, both donors from the Ahantaman Girls Senior High School were happy to have gone through the exercise successfully and called on their colleagues to join in order to save lives.