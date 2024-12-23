FDA Holds Carol Service In Cape Coast

The Ghana Food and Drug Authority’s Regulatory Officer of the Central Region, Francisca Anokye, said the regulatory agency would fine or imprison any retailers, or wholesalers nabbed selling unwholesome products.

Miss Francisca Anokye gave the admonishment during Nine Lessons and Carol service at the FDA’s premises in Cape Coast.

The event saw the staff dressed in a Christmas festive mood while reading and dramatizing the Biblical messages on the birth of Jesus Christ.

Principal Regulatory Officer of the Cape Coast branch of the FDA, Gloria Davis Shirley, in her sermon during the service, assured all in the country of joyous Christmas and New Year celebrations in 2024 and 2025 respectively, despite the many challenges one might have been going through. To bring this into reality, she urged the staff to first love one another just as Jesus Christ loves all.

Miss Francisca Anokye, used the occasion to wish all clients and customers of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) a joyous Christmas and a prosperous new year. She, however, admonished all to be wary of a few selfish and greedy wholesalers and retailers selling unwholesome products to their clients.

She cited pre-packaged foods and date markings as things customers should be careful with before buying such products. Miss Francisca Anokye urged customers to identify and alert the FDA about expired, bloated, rusted and dented products.

She further exhorted the citizenry to inspect the food hygiene permits of restaurants they visit to avoid taking in poisonous food and drinks.