FDA introduces holograms on certificates, permits

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says from November 15, 2022, all FDA certificates and permits will be embossed with a hologram seal with security features.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the introduction of the security interventions on the certificates and permits was to improve authenticity and provide the needed assurances to clients.

It, thus, urged clients and stakeholders, including manufacturers, importers, exporters and market authorisation holders of FDA-regulated products to be guided appropriately.

The Authority called on the citizenry to contact it on any safety, quality and efficacy concerns of its regulated products through the following contacts: 05511122245/0651112224.