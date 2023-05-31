FDA Launches Vigilant Campaign to Eradicate Fake and Unsafe Products from Local Markets

In a move to combat the pervasive issue of counterfeit and contaminated products, the Sunyani office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has launched a special market surveillance activity. This initiative aims to crack down on unscrupulous traders who peddle fake, unregistered, and adulterated goods within the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions.

Mrs. Francisca Patoah Gyarko, a Principal Regulatory Officer at the FDA, revealed that personnel from the Authority have embarked on random visits and outreaches to local markets.

Their primary objective is to meticulously scrutinize the manufacturing and expiry dates of cosmetics, food items, and medications.

By undertaking these vigilant efforts, the FDA aims to purge the market of dangerous and fraudulent products, ultimately safeguarding public health.

During a meeting attended by departmental heads, government agencies, and MDCEs from the Bono Region, Mrs. Gyarko presented a situational report on the rampant issue of fake drugs.

She highlighted the geographical challenges posed by the Ghana-Cote D’Ivoire borders, which have become conduits for smuggling harmful products into the country. This necessitated the urgent need for the market surveillance activity.

Mrs. Gyarko emphasized the importance of consumer vigilance and encouraged individuals to diligently check for expiry dates and the FDA logo before purchasing products, particularly oil, rice, canned goods, and medications.

Furthermore, she made an earnest appeal to the public to provide any information regarding suspected traders involved in smuggling food items.

She stressed that collective support from everyone is crucial in eradicating contaminated products from the market.

Through these concerted efforts, the FDA aims to restore trust and confidence in the market, assuring the public that their health and safety remain paramount.