FDA Open to Audits Over Alleged Distribution of Unwholesome Rice to Senior High Schools

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has expressed its readiness to undergo both local and international audits to verify its handling of a recent controversy involving the distribution of rice allegedly deemed unwholesome to Senior High Schools (SHS).

The FDA has come under fire for allegedly failing to conduct proper due diligence before extending the best-before date of more than 22,000 bags of 50kg rice imported by Lamens Investments Africa Limited. Critics have raised concerns over the authority’s decision to approve the extension of the rice’s shelf life, which some say may have compromised its safety.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, the FDA’s Chief Executive Officer, defended the authority’s actions, asserting that all approvals were granted in strict compliance with established regulatory standards. “The FDA is open to audits by qualified local and international bodies to validate all its actions,” Dr. Darko stated, emphasizing the authority’s commitment to transparency.

She further explained that the FDA adhered to international best practices when managing food safety, particularly in regard to use-by dates, expiry dates, and best-before-end dates. “Like other regulatory bodies around the world, the FDA may use accepted methods for extending best-before dates, but only after rigorous testing and full compliance with storage requirements,” she explained.

Dr. Darko reassured the public of the FDA’s dedication to food safety and public health, stating, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring food safety and protecting public health.”

Addressing the specific case of the rice, Dr. Darko assured that the FDA had conducted thorough testing and verification processes before allowing the product to be distributed. “We wish to assure the public that the rice in question was thoroughly examined and certified wholesome by various bodies, including certifications from India, PPRSD, and CSIR-FRI,” she added. “The rice was found to be safe for distribution before it was released.”

The FDA’s willingness to undergo independent audits underscores its pledge to transparency and to maintaining the public’s trust in its regulatory practices.