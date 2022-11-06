FDA organises blood donation exercise in Volta

Mr Gorden Akurugu, the Volta Regional Head of Food and Drugs Authority, has entreated the public to support the activities of the Blood Bank through selfless donation to save lives of people in danger.

He said restocking the blood bank through such exercises would save the lives of people, especially accident victims and pregnant women, who critically require blood transfusion to survive.

The FDA’s Regional Head was briefing journalists at Adidome Senior High School in the North Tongu district of the Volta Region during a blood donation exercise in partnership with the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The blood donation exercise was part of the FDA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to help stock the national blood bank.

Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, introduced the donation exercise with the objective of partnering with the blood Bank to ensure adequate blood for patients, who critically need it.

Mr Akurugu said the FDA placed a premium on blood donation and adopted it as a major CSR towards the public.

The FDA is working with the Blood Bank to ensure that blood and blood products are safe for the public.

Mr Akurugu said the public health Act 851 (Act 2012) mandated the FDA to license and regulate all Blood Banks.

This, he said, the FDA was doing in partnership with biomedical experts for quality assurance.

He also advised the public and other Institutions to support the activities of the Blood Bank, while expressing his profound gratitude to the management of the Adidome Senior High school for the support and success of the exercise.

Some students said they were happy to participate in the exercise to save a life, discounting the initial fears and apprehension of blood donation.

The FDA offered assorted confectioneries to support the exercise while the Hospital provided technical support.