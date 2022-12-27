FDA organizes 2022 Nine Lessons and Carols Festival in Eastern Region

The Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has marked the 2022 festival of Nine Lessons and Carols by thanking stakeholders, workers, and the public for their cooperation in its service delivery.

Madam Anita Owusu-Kuffour, Eastern Regional Acting Head of FDA, praised the office’s successful operation due to improved communication and service-level agreements with stakeholders and customers.

She also praised the employees for their prompt and efficient responses to customer concerns in the Eastern Region.

The Nine Lessons and Carols service included nine biblical readings that explained the Christmas story, with one or two carols interspersed between each reading.

The Regional Acting Head advised the public to be wary of consumer items such as food, cosmetics, water, and drinks that are consumed or used on the human body, stating that customers must make an informed decision when purchasing such products by verifying expiration dates and physical integrity.

She said that the office meets on a regular basis to educate the public on food safety, good hygiene practises, business licencing, and other topics.

She stated that the FDA conducts pre- and post-market surveillance within the region to identify unwholesome and non-conforming items for safe disposal because the office strives to promote good health.

As part of the observance of Nine Lessons and Carols, FDA workers acted out the birth of Jesus Christ.