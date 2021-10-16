FDA recalls Ceres 100 percent Apple Juice

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana, in collaboration with Transmed Ghana Limited, has drawn the attention of the public on an on-going recall of certain batches of Ceres 100% Apple Juice.

A statement issued in Accra by the FDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency has said.

The details of the affected batches in Ghana which are considered unwholesome for consumption include;

Product Name. Single Unit Barcode. Production Date. Best Before

Ceres Apple 4x6x200ml. 6001240200018. 22.06.2021/ 28.06.2021. 22.06.2022

Tetrapak

Ceres Apple Sparkling. 6001240222678. 15.06.2021. 15.06.2022

275ml Glass

Ceres Apple 12x1L. 6001240100011 17 .06.2021 17 06.2022 21.06 2021. 21. 06 2022. 29.06 2021. 30.06. 2021

18.00.2022 29.06 2022

30.06. 2021

It said this follows information received from the International Food Safety Network (INFOSAN) and the manufacturer of the product, Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Limited, South Africa confirming that extensive laboratory tests and consultations with their local supplier of the apple juice concentrate, revealed that it contained levels of myootoxin-patulin higher than the regulatory threshold.

It is important to note that so far, most of the affected batches were successfully retrieved including all the 1 Litre pack sizes, it stated.

The FDA’s Market Surveillance team is therefore working earnestly with the importer to remove all the affected products in trade and is calling on persons in possession of the above products to return them to any of the depots of Transmed Ghana Limited, nationwide or to any FDA offices across the country.

The FDA assured the public that it would continue to monitor the situation and keep the updated.