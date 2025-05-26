FDA Seizes Illicit Tobacco Products in Accra Enforcement Operation

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has confiscated significant quantities of unregistered and illicit tobacco products from four facilities in Accra during a targeted enforcement operation.

Conducted in collaboration with police, the crackdown aligns with the FDA’s efforts ahead of World No Tobacco Day on May 31.

Seized items included 15 brands of illegal shisha flavors, three brands of illicit cigarettes, ten brands of illegal cigars, 21 brands of unregistered vapes, four brands of unauthorized tobacco wraps, and seven brands of nitrous oxide canisters. The operation targeted six facilities in Kwabenya, East Legon, Abeka, Fadama, Tabora, and Achimota, though two premises were closed during inspections.

Jemima Odonkor, Head of the FDA’s Tobacco Products Department, stated the operation underscores the Authority’s commitment to removing harmful and unapproved goods from the market. “The seized items entered the country through unapproved routes,” she said, adding that legal and regulatory sanctions will be applied to distributors and sellers.

The FDA reaffirmed its focus on safeguarding public health by curbing illicit tobacco availability. Odonkor noted plans to intensify educational campaigns in schools to raise awareness about tobacco and illicit drug risks. The crackdown coincides with global preparations for World No Tobacco Day, emphasizing the fight against tobacco-related health issues.

The Authority urged the public to report suspicious tobacco sales, stressing that illicit products often evade safety regulations, heightening consumer dangers.