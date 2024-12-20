FDA Suspends Two Sachet Water Producers in Sekondi-Takoradi Amid Cholera Outbreak

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the Western Region has suspended operations of two sachet water production companies in Sekondi-Takoradi due to unsanitary conditions, including the failure to regularly replace water filters.

These violations were uncovered during an FDA surveillance exercise aimed at addressing factors contributing to the region’s cholera crisis.

The cholera outbreak has claimed 16 lives and affected 103 individuals, prompting heightened measures from health authorities. Dr. Martin Kusi, Western Regional Director of the FDA, emphasized the Authority’s commitment to public safety, announcing a two-week ultimatum for 86 sachet water producers in the region to submit their water sources for testing at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

“We are leaving no stone unturned in the fight against cholera,” Dr. Kusi said. “Producers across the coastal belt—Ahanta West, Shama, Ekumfi, and Sekondi-Takoradi—must ensure their water sources are safe. We will shut down any producer whose water is found to contain faecal matter.”

In addition to targeting sachet water producers, Dr. Kusi urged food vendors to provide Veronica buckets for handwashing and reminded the public to be vigilant about food safety during the Christmas season. He advised consumers to inspect products for expiry dates, avoid buying rusty cans, and handle food and beverages carefully to prevent food poisoning.