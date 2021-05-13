Picture shows the participants
The Sunyani Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has organised a training workshop for 91 herbal medicine manufacturers and practitioners in the Ahafo Region for quality products manufacturing and services delivery.

The one-day capacity building programme held at Goaso for participants, both males and females including the youth from Goaso, Bechem, Kukuom, Mim and Sankore aimed at giving them in-depth knowledge to enhance their ability and skills in the traditional medicine practice to provide quality products and services for public consumption.

They were also educated on the need to register their businesses with the Registrar General’s Department, certify their products and services at the FDA and acquire business licenses from the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) for standard improvement.

Mr. Richard Kyeremeh Yeboah, a Senior Regulatory Officer of the FDA in a presentation said if the practitioners obtained the required industrial knowledge, their products could meet international standards.

He encouraged them to take advantage of the prevalence of digital technology to improve on their businesses, adding that, it would also help them to avoid violations of the laws that could consequently lead to arrest and prosecution.

The participants commended the FDA for the training, saying, the knowledge acquired would help to improve on the quality of their products and services to contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

