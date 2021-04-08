Mr Abu Sumaila, Western Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has urged Ghanaians to temporarily stop the consumption of Salted fish, locally known as Kako.

This follows a report that some Community folks had already picked and killed some of the live melon-headed whales washed ashore on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Brawire and Ankobra beaches in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

Mr Sumaila, who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the time the officers of the Authority visited the area, said the advice to avoid the eating of Kako was necessary to ensure public health.

“For now, let’s stop the consumption of Kako. Some of the dolphins were sold out and there is no trace so the best advice is to suspend the eating of Kako for at least a month whilst investigations and education is ongoing.”

He said the Authority was currently surveying the various market for a possible trace of such fishes that might have entered households.

“Our main focus is the markets in Half-Assini, Axim, Dixcove and all other possible places,” he said.