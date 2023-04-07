FDA urges public to make food safety priority during Easter festivities

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public to put their health ahead of every other consideration when purchasing pre-packaged and street foods I during the Easter season.

Madam Francisca Obeng, the Central Regional head of the FDA, said citizens must consciously make food safety a major priority and desist from purchasing potentially harmful foods which could damage their health.

Festive seasons such as Easter are usually characterised by the influx of all kinds of cheap food items and many times, expired or unapproved food products which are heavily patronised for their low prices.

A tin of fish which would ordinarily go for GH¢10 could sell for three for the same price under the guise of promotion when indeed, they are near expiry.

But Madam Obeng in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said consumers needed to be watchful.

“As we celebrate Easter, I will urge everyone to be vigilant when purchasing pre-packaged food. Please do well to check the expiry date before you proceed to make purchase,” she said.

She added that consumers should demand to see food permits when they were patronising any food service establishment such as restaurants to be sure they were safe.

“Also, make sure that any food vendor you are buying food from also has the Street Food Vending Permit.

“This will help us celebrate Easter in a way that after the celebration, we would not have any issues with our health,” she added.

Meanwhile, she assured that the FDA was working to purge the market of all potentially harmful products.