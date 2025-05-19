FDA Warns Public Against Cannabis-Contaminated Alcoholic Beverages

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a stern warning against two alcoholic products found to contain marijuana extracts.

Laboratory tests confirmed Kings Orange Flavoured Liqueur and Jupiter 1990, both unregistered beverages, are contaminated with cannabis and unsafe for consumption. The FDA suspects illicit production by FAMUDE Catering Services, an unlicensed operator in the Ashanti Region.

The Authority revealed that Kings Orange Liqueur, initially registered in 2022, was found to contain cannabis during routine testing in July 2023. This discovery led to immediate regulatory action, including the shutdown of FAMUDE’s production facility and revocation of its operating license. Despite these measures, the FDA received reports in April 2025 that the product had resurfaced in Koforidua, prompting the discovery of a new illegal production site believed to be connected to the same network.

“These products are unregistered and have been found to contain marijuana extracts,” the FDA stated in its May 18, 2025 press release. The Authority is collaborating with the Drug Law Enforcement Unit and Narcotics Control Commission to dismantle the illicit production and distribution network completely.

Consumers are strongly advised to avoid both products and report any points of sale to authorities. The FDA emphasized the potential health risks associated with consuming the contaminated beverages.

This marks the second major cannabis contamination case linked to FAMUDE Catering Services, underscoring ongoing challenges in regulating illicit alcohol production in Ghana. Similar incidents in 2023 resulted in temporary market withdrawals and heightened surveillance.