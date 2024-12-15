FDA Warns Public Against Fake Recruitment Scams

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a warning to the public about fraudulent recruitment scams targeting individuals with promises of job opportunities at the FDA.

In a statement released by the Authority, it was revealed that these scams often take the form of deceptive emails or messages requesting personal information or payment in exchange for a supposed job at the FDA.

The FDA cautioned Ghanaians to be vigilant and avoid responding to any unsolicited messages or emails that ask for personal details or money. “The public is urged to report any suspicious communication to the FDA Head Office or any of our Regional Offices across the country,” the statement read.

The FDA further emphasized the importance of staying alert and refraining from engaging with such fraudulent offers, reminding the public to exercise caution when dealing with recruitment-related communications.