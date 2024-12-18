FDA Western Region to Enforce Public Health Act, Targeting Discriminatory Tobacco Smoking

The Western Region branch of the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) is set to intensify its enforcement of the Public Health Act of 2012 (Act 851), which prohibits discriminatory tobacco smoking in public spaces.

This move comes as part of a broader strategy to address the health risks associated with second-hand smoke, particularly in workplaces, public transportation, leisure venues, restaurants, and bars, as stipulated in Section 58(1) of the Act.

The FDA’s initiative is timely, with data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) revealing that 20% of tobacco-related fatalities in the country are linked to individuals who involuntarily inhale smoke. Dr. Martin Kusi, Western Regional Director of the FDA, highlighted the region’s relatively higher mortality rates from passive smoking, noting the increased risks of lung cancer, coronary heart disease, and cardiac death among passive smokers.

To combat these dangers, the FDA’s enforcement plan is being rolled out in phases. The Authority is currently engaging restaurant and bar owners, urging them to designate smoking areas within their establishments. “All bars, restaurants, and public spaces must now display visible ‘No Smoking’ signs, especially in areas where food is served. Smoking in public places is a direct violation of the law,” Dr. Kusi explained.

Following this sensitization phase, the FDA will conduct a large-scale crackdown, with those found violating the law facing penalties or imprisonment.

In addition, with the surge in cholera cases across the region as the holiday season approaches, Dr. Kusi urged residents to exercise caution when purchasing food, especially vegetables and fruits, advising that they be thoroughly cleaned before consumption.