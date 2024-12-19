FDAG Blames NPP’s Economic Failures and Corruption for 2024 Election Loss

The Forum for Development and Accountable Governance (FDAG) has attributed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) crushing defeat in the 2024 general elections to a mix of economic mismanagement, corruption, and governance failures.

In its post-election analysis, titled “Comparative Analysis of Past Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Ghana,” FDAG underscored the NPP’s inability to stabilize the economy as the key factor behind its loss.

The report highlighted how rising inflation, a depreciating cedi, and a spike in unemployment alienated voters. With inflation surging from 13.9% in 2020 to 54% in 2022 and 23% in 2024, the economy became a major source of discontent among Ghanaians. The cedi also depreciated by more than 60% against the US dollar between 2022 and 2024, exacerbating the cost of living. Unemployment, climbing from 8.4% in 2020 to 15.7% by 2024, further strained public trust. FDAG criticized the government’s failure to deliver on flagship initiatives like the “One District, One Factory” program, which failed to create sustainable jobs or stimulate industrial growth.

Moreover, FDAG emphasized that the NPP’s perceived failure to address systemic corruption and governance failures fueled public disillusionment. Ghana’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) fell from 43 in 2020 to 37 in 2024, while trust in government institutions dropped significantly, from 56% in 2018 to 31% in 2024. The lack of transparency in public procurement processes and the failure to address allegations of corruption overshadowed the government’s policy successes, creating a damaging narrative of financial mismanagement.

The environmental impact of illegal mining, or galamsey, was another major issue raised by FDAG. The report noted that the government’s inability to combat galamsey led to significant environmental destruction, with Ghana’s forest cover declining by 12% between 2020 and 2024. This contributed to severe water pollution in river basins like Pra and Ankobra, damaging agriculture and public health.

While the NPP struggled to address these issues, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) effectively aligned its campaign with the socio-economic frustrations of the electorate. The NDC’s promises of job creation, environmental restoration, and aggressive debt recovery resonated with voters, particularly among the youth and first-time voters. This strategy helped the NDC secure 56.55% of the presidential vote, a significant increase from the 2020 elections, when the NPP won 51.3%.

FDAG concluded that the 2024 elections represented a major shift in Ghanaian politics, with voters demanding more accountability, transparency, and effective governance. The report cautioned the NDC against complacency, urging the incoming administration to focus on stabilizing the economy, restoring public trust, and addressing the challenges left by the NPP. It also emphasized the need for inclusivity and transparency in governance to maintain public confidence and meet the heightened expectations of the electorate.

As Ghana transitions to a new government, FDAG stressed that the NDC must deliver on its promises to combat unemployment, improve the economy, tackle corruption, and restore the environment in order to build a sustainable and prosperous future.