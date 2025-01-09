FDAG Criticizes IGP’s Traffic Directing During Mahama’s Inauguration, Calls for Leadership Change

The Forum for Development and Accountable Governance (FDAG) has expressed deep concern over a video circulating on social media, which shows the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, directing traffic during President Mahama’s inauguration on January 7, 2025. FDAG described the incident as a “disgraceful episode” and accused the IGP of engaging in political opportunism.

In a statement issued by Senior Research Fellow, Nana Kojo Abbam, FDAG argued that the IGP’s actions were a transparent attempt to gain public favor and launch a campaign for reappointment. They criticized him for diverting attention from the serious issues facing the police service, such as rising crime rates, while focusing on his own political interests.

FDAG further lamented the disorganization and chaos at the inauguration event, noting that the IGP’s presence directing traffic symbolized poor planning and lack of coordination by the police force under his leadership. They claimed that the IGP’s behavior was a clear sign of leadership failure.

The statement called on the IGP to cease these “distracting performances” and focus on key investigations, including unresolved cases such as the killings during the 2024 elections, the Adabraka robbery, and the recent Kantamanto market fire.

FDAG also demanded that the IGP address the ongoing crises within the Ghana Police Service, including the unresolved promotion issues and the poor welfare of officers. The forum asserted that the IGP’s leadership had created a demoralized environment within the police force and argued that the time had come for new leadership to restore order, integrity, and public confidence in the service.