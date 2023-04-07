FDO President calls on government to prioritize inclusive education

Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi, National President, Federation of Disability Organisations, has called on the government to prioritise the education of people with disability.

He said that people with disability had as much potential as every other person, and as such needed educational opportunities to develop their talents to contribute their quota to the development of the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Homadzi said although the government was doing its bit to promote the education of people with disability, there was a lot more to be done.”

“I am aware that the government is putting in efforts to give educational opportunities to people with disability, however, there is a lot to be done.”

Mr Homadzi noted that there was a short supply of teaching and learning materials for people with disability, and even when available, the resources were not in an accessible form to aid effective teaching and learning.

“When it comes to learning and teaching materials, like the braille for blind students. are not provided in an accessible format. Also, textbooks in large print for low-vision children, as well as audios for teaching and learning are not available’’.

He added that university students with disability lacked modern equipment and machines to aid effective learning.

Mr Homadzi advocated for a shift from special schools to an inclusive model school, where persons with disability would be enrolled in mainstream educational institutions.

This, he said, would promote socialization and reduce the stigma on persons with disability.

“This time around we want a shift from the special school model to the inclusive school model to enhance socialization and integration into our societies.”

Mr Homadzi applauded the introduction of inclusive education at the teaching colleges, insisting that the development would equip teachers with the skills and knowledge to tutor people with disability to enhance their academic performance.

He urged the media, donors, corporate entities, and stakeholders to support and promote inclusive education in Ghana.