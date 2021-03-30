robber

Residents of Lartey Gas, a community in the New Juaben North Municipality, are living in fear over increased robbery attacks in the area, with the latest being an attack on a mobile money merchant.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview, some of the victims who shared their experiences appealed to the Eastern Regional Police Command to provide security to address the situation.

Madam Janet Akua Dansoa, a trader, narrated that some robbers during the day broke into her house through the window and made away with her flat-screen TV and decoder, when she was away on the market.

She said the robbers carried dangerous weapons during their operations and called on the Police to provide adequate protection to the people so that they could feel safe to go about their normal duties.

Robert Eshun, a resident, said the situation was not like that until recently, saying that, it was difficult leaving the house due to fear of being attacked by robbers whether during the day or night.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleWli Agumatsa Waterfalls gets Governing Council
Next articleCourt orders beautician to file appeal processes within 21 days
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here