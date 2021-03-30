Residents of Lartey Gas, a community in the New Juaben North Municipality, are living in fear over increased robbery attacks in the area, with the latest being an attack on a mobile money merchant.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview, some of the victims who shared their experiences appealed to the Eastern Regional Police Command to provide security to address the situation.

Madam Janet Akua Dansoa, a trader, narrated that some robbers during the day broke into her house through the window and made away with her flat-screen TV and decoder, when she was away on the market.

She said the robbers carried dangerous weapons during their operations and called on the Police to provide adequate protection to the people so that they could feel safe to go about their normal duties.

Robert Eshun, a resident, said the situation was not like that until recently, saying that, it was difficult leaving the house due to fear of being attacked by robbers whether during the day or night.