Fears Of Massive Job Loss Hit Vodafone Ghana Over Potential Takeover By Telecel

There are fears among a cross-section of workers of VODAFONE Ghana about potential job losses when the deal to offload its 70 per cent stake to Telecel Group.

When Vodafone Group first took over from Ghana Telecom, there were assurances from the government to protect workers of the company but that was not to be as hundreds were laid off albeit with juicy severance packages.

Although it is early days yet, the fears of the workers who spoke with the paper on grounds of anonymity linger as they await official communications from the government or their employer on the way forward.

It has been gathered that since the announcement broke last Friday, the company has refused to comment on the matter.

The development has also been dwarfed by the SIM re-registration saga which took center-stage over the weekend amid fears that the deadline was going to be upheld and those who had not registered were going to lose their numbers.