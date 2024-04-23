Feast Ghana Event Celebrates Asantehene’s 25th Anniversary at Manhyia Palace, Honoring Tradition and Taste

Amidst the royal ambiance of the historic Manhyia Palace, the heart of Asanteman’s cultural heritage, a culinary extravaganza unfolded on Monday, April 22, 2024. Organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Asanteman Queen Mothers Association, Feast Ghana dazzled guests with a vibrant celebration of Ghana’s rich culinary tapestry.

Under the theme “Flavours of Ghana: Celebrating Ghana’s Cultural Diversity through Food,” the event took on a deeper significance as it coincided with the 25th Anniversary of the revered Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. This convergence of cultural milestones underscored the importance of gastronomy in preserving and honoring Ghana’s diverse heritage.

Dignitaries graced the occasion, including the Asantehene himself, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Asantehemaa, Nana Kondu Yiadom III, adding prestige to an already illustrious affair. Among the distinguished guests were the Chief of Staff of the Office of the President, Hon. Frema Osei Opare, Minister Designate for Tourism Arts and Culture Hon. Egyapa Mercer, and Deputy Mark Okraku Mantey, among others.

The event unfolded as a sensory delight, with traditional Ghanaian dishes meticulously prepared and presented amidst a backdrop of colorful drumming and dancing. It was a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship of Ghana’s culinary tradition, showcasing the depth and diversity of flavors that define the nation’s cuisine.

Speaking at the event, Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, expressed his enthusiasm, remarking, “The feast at Manhyia Palace truly encapsulates the essence of Ghanaian hospitality and cultural richness. By showcasing our traditional cuisines, we are not only promoting culinary tourism but also inviting the world to savor the unique flavors that Ghana has to offer.”

Hon. Egyapa Mercer echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that Feast Ghana serves not only to celebrate Ghana’s culinary heritage but also to extend a warm invitation to others to experience the warmth and richness of Ghanaian hospitality firsthand.

Recognizing the importance of preserving Ghana’s culinary legacy, Hon. Frema Osei Opare proposed the creation of a recipe book to immortalize these cherished dishes, ensuring that future generations can continue to savor and appreciate their cultural significance.

Adding his voice to the chorus of celebration, Asantehene Osei Tutu II highlighted the integral role of Queen Mothers in Asante cultural heritage, emphasizing their significance in shaping Asanteman’s identity.

As Feast Ghana continues its journey, the next destination is the Accra International Conference Center on Wednesday, May 1. Teaming up with the PSWU of TUC and the Queenmothers Foundation, the Ghana Tourism Authority aims to treat workers of Ghana to an authentic experience of Ghanaian food and entertainment, further showcasing the nation’s culinary prowess on a national stage.

Feast Ghana isn’t just a culinary event; it’s a celebration of Ghana’s past, present, and future—a testament to the enduring legacy of its people and their rich cultural heritage.