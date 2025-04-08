Featherweight Champion Nyantekyi Open to Any Challenge

Stanley Nyantekyi, known as the Ashanti Warrior, has declared his readiness to accept any challenge in the ring provided that an opponent presents a strong offer.

Mr. Gordon Frimpong, widely recognized as Osibor and the face of Osibor Management and Promotions, stated that the national Featherweight Champion is prepared to fight top contenders. He mentioned that Bismark Saah, who represents the Ghana Army in the Imax Promotions Boxing League, would be a worthy adversary, though he is confident that the Ashanti Warrior would ultimately prevail.

Osibor emphasized that local bouts are not the main focus and noted that international competition remains a key goal. However, should any promoter propose a high-caliber fight on the local front, Nyantekyi and his team are ready to negotiate and step into the ring. In addition, Coach Carl Lokko, trainer to Nyantekyi, affirmed that his boxer trains rigorously every day to stay prepared and in top shape.

Bismark Saah has expressed his eagerness to test his skills against the national champion, a sentiment shared by local boxing fans who are calling for a match between the two. With Nyantekyi’s record standing at one defeat in 11 bouts and Saah’s performance marked by one loss in eight bouts with two draws, the prospect of an intense encounter has generated considerable interest among the sport’s enthusiasts.

This development highlights the competitive spirit and ambition within the domestic boxing scene, where fighters continuously seek opportunities to prove their mettle. The ongoing pursuit of high-quality fights not only promises exciting matchups but also reflects the broader ambition of local boxing to attain international recognition.