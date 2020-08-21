By Ndalimpinga Iita

Dwellers in the Namibian capital Windhoek have resorted to physical activities and wellness training to ease anxiety sparked by the fear of COVID-19.

Apollo Shigwedha, aged 28, never took physical fitness seriously. But amid rising cases and panic, he and a few friends decided to start jogging on Monday this week. The group now runs every second day.

Apart from getting fit, according to Shigwedha, running helps them deal with anxiety sparked by COVID-19 as cases in Windhoek increases. Namibia has so far recorded 4,912 confirmed cases with 2,442 recoveries and 41 deaths.

“Running outdoors is soothing. From what we have observed since Monday, it eases our thoughts and panic,” he said.

Health officials say that COVID-19 had triggered several psychological and social problems. Lahja Hamunyela, a local psychiatrist, said these include anxiety, panic attacks, stigma, depression, and acute stress.

Shigwedha is not the only one. For Deme Matias, a youth who is job hunting said that staying at home can be cumbersome, more so when always hearing of the news announcing new COVID-19 confirmed cases.

“I am overwhelmed by both rejections from potential employers and COVID-19 pandemic. So it is good going out to keep fit. It calms my mind and helps me achieve my fitness goals,” she said.

Others are also exercising indoors. For Elly Kauna, she preferred doing workouts indoors.

“I feel safer at home, and I also do not want to commit any offenses by not being home by curfew time,” she said.

The Namibian government on August 12 imposed a curfew in Windhoek with movement restricted between 20:00 and 05:00 as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid increasing cases.

According to dwellers, their decision to exercise is also an extension of advice provided by health officials on the benefits of physical exercises amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Schernick, a social worker and director of the secretariat of the Nutrition and Food Security Alliance of Namibia said that exercising on average two to three hours per week is instrumental in improving cardiovascular fitness as well as physical and mental health.

Schernick said other forms of exercise include acts oriented around meditation and mindfulness such as yoga.

But above all, fitness efforts should be complemented by proper nutrition, said Schernick.

“Taken all together, people ought to do more than just exercising. A balanced diet is key as it also helps strengthen the immune system to achieve the status of being healthy. Being healthy prevents unnecessary diseases and boosts immunity,” he said.