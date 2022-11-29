FECAFOOT backs suspension of goalkeeper Andre Onana

The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has confirmed the suspension of goalkeeper Andre Onana by the Head Coach of the Indomitable Lions, Rigobert Song.

The Inter Milan goalkeeper was left out of Cameroon’s squad for their 3-3 draw against Serbia in Group G of the 2022 World Cup.

His suspension came about after Coach Rigobert Song expelled him from camp due to disciplinary reasons.

“The Cameroon Football Federation hereby informs to the public that following Mr. Rigobert Song Bahanag’s decision, the player Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons.

“The Cameroon Football Federation reiterates its full support to the head coach and his entire staff as they implement the federation’s policy aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, and cohesion within the national team,” a statement read.

FECAFOOT reaffirmed its commitment to create a peaceful atmosphere for the team and to provide them adequate facilities for outstanding performance.

The Indomitable Lions face a stern task for qualification as they face Brazil in their last group match.