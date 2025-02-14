Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s USAID Funding Freeze, Orders Immediate Restoration

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate funding for hundreds of foreign aid programs under the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), delivering a sharp rebuke of what he termed an “arbitrary and capricious” freeze on congressionally approved assistance.

Judge Amit P. Mehta, appointed by President Barack Obama, issued the ruling Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed by contractors and nonprofits whose work was abruptly halted by the funding suspension. The decision temporarily restores financial support to existing USAID projects worldwide, marking the first legal reversal of one of President Trump’s signature policy moves aimed at curtailing foreign aid.

The freeze, enacted via a January 20 executive order, forced immediate stoppages on humanitarian, health, and development programs across over 100 countries. Contractors reported layoffs, shuttered clinics, and disrupted food distribution networks, with critics warning the move would destabilize vulnerable regions. Judge Mehta emphasized the administration’s failure to justify the blanket suspension, stating it “upended reliance interests for thousands of agreements” without addressing the “enormous harm” to organizations and beneficiaries.

“Defendants have not offered any explanation for why a blanket suspension of all congressionally appropriated foreign aid was necessary,” Mehta wrote, ordering the administration to resume payments for pre-existing contracts. The injunction also bars Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting Budget Director Russell Vought from enforcing further stop-work orders while litigation proceeds.

The ruling arrives amid escalating legal battles over the administration’s efforts to dismantle or defund agencies perceived as misaligned with Trump’s “America First” agenda. USAID, which manages $20 billion annually in global aid, has faced particular scrutiny, with Trump repeatedly criticizing its spending as wasteful. Hours before Mehta’s decision, another judge extended a block on the administration’s plan to recall nearly all USAID staff from overseas posts, calling the move “chaotic” and “destructive.”

Advocates hailed the rulings as a critical check on executive overreach. “This isn’t just about dollars—it’s about lives,” said Liz Schrayer, CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. “Judge Mehta recognized the real-world consequences of pulling the rug out from under malaria prevention or maternal health programs overnight.”

The administration has yet to indicate whether it will appeal. Legal experts note the case underscores deepening tensions between the White House and Congress over foreign policy authority, with lawmakers from both parties previously condemning the aid freeze as a breach of legislative power.

As the legal showdown continues, the rulings offer temporary relief to aid groups scrambling to restart operations. For now, the courts have signaled that even amid ideological clashes, the machinery of global assistance cannot be halted without justification—a precedent that may shape battles long after Trump leaves office.