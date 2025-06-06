Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Harvard Student Ban Amid Legal Challenge

A U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked former President Donald Trump’s policy prohibiting international students from attending Harvard University.

Judge Allison Burroughs issued the injunction Wednesday following Harvard’s emergency lawsuit challenging the directive as unconstitutional.

Court documents show Harvard argued the policy would cause “immediate and irreparable harm” to thousands of foreign students, jeopardizing academic progress and immigration status. International students comprise 27% of Harvard’s enrollment. The university contended the measure lacked consistent national security justification since affected students could attend other U.S. institutions.

The Trump administration maintained the ban addressed security concerns. Harvard’s legal team asserted the policy appeared retaliatory, citing previous federal actions including revoked research funding and compliance investigations.

Harvard officials announced contingency plans supporting international students, including hybrid instruction models and legal protections should the policy revive. U.S. immigration agencies have paused student visa interviews pending review of enhanced vetting protocols.

Academic institutions and civil liberties groups warn such targeted policies threaten academic freedom and U.S. higher education competitiveness. The ruling establishes temporary precedent against politicized student visa regulations during ongoing litigation.

This case underscores persistent tensions between federal immigration authority and institutional autonomy in American higher education.