A 22-year-old student of the University of Ghana, Felicia Amponsah Yeboah, has won the 2020 Miss International Ghana Pageantry held at the National theatre in Accra.

Miss Yeboah beat 10 other contestants to pick the crown after 12 weeks of intensive competition.

Belinda Obuabeng Cobbina of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was the First Runner-up and Doreen Antwi of Ghana Telecom University, the Second Runner-up.

Miss International Ghana 2020 received a cheque for 5,000 Ghana cedis by Empromart, a trip to Dubai, sponsored by Adansi Travels and other prizes.

The first runner-up received a cheque for 3,000 Ghana cedis from Edwom.com and a double-door fridge sponsored by Festis Company Limited.

The second runner-up got a cheque for 2,000 Ghana cedis from Edwom.com and GHC1,000 Ghana cedis from Compuville systems.

The event attracted hundreds of people who were entertained to performances by the contestants and treated to good music by upcoming artistes.

Mr Henry Morgan Minski, the Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Promotions and Miss International Ghana, said the event, which had support from the Streets Child Support and Trinity Revere Empire, was to help eradicate streetism in the country.

He said a good number of street children in Accra were females and charged the winner to use her new role to take girls and females off the streets.

Ms Yeboah promised to use the platform to inspire street children to rediscover their potentials.