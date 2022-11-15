Felix Akafo wins Caveman Foundation Charity Golf 

Felix Akafo scored 40 stable-ford points to win the maiden Caveman Foundation Charity Open Golf Championship played at the Achimota Golf Course in Accra on Saturday.

Team-mate, Maxwell Ababio placed second with 38 points in the Group ‘A’ segment of the competition which attracted more than 100 amateur golfers.

In the Group ‘B’ encounter, Hermann Sintim Aboagye and Jose Fernandes emerged winners by scoring 43 and 32 points respectively to claim the two prizes at stake.

Pinto Mohiala won the Ladies segment with 34 points while Mary Prempeh who played ‘Hole-In-One’ took the second position with 33 points.

Elizabeth Juma won the Ladies Group ‘B’ event with 32 points while Khadin Labban placed second with 29 points.

The one-day 18-Hole Stable-ford event was co-sponsored by companies including Koppan Hospitality, Zenith Bank Ghana, BBC Industrial. Voltic Ghana and Equity Health Insurance.

Mr. Anthony Dzamefe, Chief Executive Officer of the Caveman Watches said the event was aimed at raising funds to support the bore-hole project of the foundation.