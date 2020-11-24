Felix Kwame Akafo and Georgina Andoh emerged winners in Group A of the 2020 MTN Invitational Golf tourney held over the weekend to honour late Professor Jacob Plange Rhule.



The event held at the Celebrity Golf Club drew participation from about 100 golfers across the country.

At the end of the competition played on the 18-hole course, Akafo and Andoh won in their respective Groups to walk away with prices from telecommunication giants, MTN.

He won the Men’s Group A with 41 points, followed by Ellias Akafo with 39 points and Christopher Mbii who amassed 38 points.

In the Men’s Group B, Okoe Tackie came top with 47 points, ahead of Ross Han 39 points and Alex Oppong-Bafour 39 points.

Andoh placed first in the Ladies Category with a score of 43 (33). Leticia Amponsah Mensah placed second with a score of 34 (10) and Helen Amponsah took the third position with a score of 43 (33), while Vivian Dick occupied the fourth position with a score 32 (16).

Charles Mantey won the Senior’s division with 37 points. He was followed by Jimmy Thorme with 30 points and Esther Antwi with 22 points, while the Elder’s 70+ trophy was taken by Mrs. Owusu Adyapong.

For their individual efforts, Isaac Awuni, and Christopher Mbii won the Closest to the pin and Longest drive prizes.

Floria Hurtubise from the Ankobra Golf Club in Bogoso won both the Ladies’ longest drive and closest to the pin award.

Mr. Ishmael Yamson, the Board Chairman of MTN Ghana eulogized the late Prof. Plange Rhule who died from a short illness with Covid-19 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra on 10 April 2020.

Mr. Yamson expressed delight in the organisers for sustaining the event for the past eight years, despite the challenges.

He commended the winners on their victory and congratulated all the players who participated.