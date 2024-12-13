Felix Kwakye Ofosu Announces Transition Team’s Review of Significant Payments and Recruitments

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson for the Transition Team of President-elect John Dramani Mahama, has announced that the joint team has reached an agreement requiring all significant payments and recruitments to be submitted to the team for review before implementation.

In a press release dated December 13, 2024, Ofosu outlined that during the second meeting of the Joint Transition Team, held on that same day, the decision was made to ensure greater clarity and structure in handling these matters. He emphasized that the review process would apply to all ongoing significant payments, recruitments, and similar activities on a case-by-case basis.

“This is to bring clarity to the status of these payments and recruitments and offers an amicable structure for satisfactorily addressing the issues involved,” he explained.

Ofosu urged all public officials to adhere to this process, warning them to resist any undue pressures that may arise. His statement follows reports of alleged recruitment activities taking place in government agencies like the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ghana Police Service without following the proper procedures or obtaining the necessary approvals. The Transition Team’s move is aimed at maintaining transparency and accountability as the country prepares for a leadership change.