Felix Kwakye Ofosu Discusses President Mahama’s Plan for Lean Government

President John Dramani Mahama’s pledge to establish the leanest government in Ghana’s history remains a topic of much discussion.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the president’s spokesperson, recently addressed the ongoing conversation, providing clarity on the administration’s approach to reducing the size of the government.

Speaking on Key Points on TV3, Kwakye Ofosu confirmed that the decision to exclude Deputy Regional Ministers is part of Mahama’s broader strategy to ensure a more efficient and cost-effective government. He said, “I doubt we’ll have Deputy Regional Ministers. Ghanaians have accepted that we will have the leanest and most efficient government.”

This move, he explained, is intended to save government funds while still ensuring the smooth operation of the country’s governance. The administration’s commitment to operating with only 60 ministers marks a sharp contrast to the previous administration under Nana Akufo-Addo, which had over 120 ministers.

Kwakye Ofosu’s comments shed light on how Mahama plans to implement a streamlined government structure, a promise that was central to the president’s campaign. The approach, he stated, reflects the president’s focus on reducing government expenditure without compromising the effectiveness of the country’s leadership.