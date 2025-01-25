Felix Kwakye Ofosu Justifies Appointment of Minister for Climate Change

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the spokesperson for President John Dramani Mahama and Minister-designate for Government Communications, has defended the decision to appoint a Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability.

In an interview on Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, January 25, Kwakye Ofosu explained that addressing climate change is now a top priority globally, with many countries dedicating significant resources to tackle the issue.

He clarified that while the Ministry of Environment traditionally handles such matters, the creation of a dedicated position at the policy level within the presidency reflects the urgent and central role climate change plays in global governance. “Climate change is on the front burner in many countries, it is the number one issue… powerful countries are gravitating toward putting in more resources to ensure they overcome it,” he said, emphasizing that the newly appointed minister would serve as an advisor on climate policy directly to the president.

Further defending the approach of the Mahama government, Kwakye Ofosu pointed out the commitment to maintaining a lean but efficient administration. Drawing a contrast with the previous Akufo-Addo government, which had 120 ministers and faced criticism for poor performance, he argued that a smaller, more focused government would deliver better results. “Ghanaians have accepted that we will have the leanest and most efficient government,” he said.

Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana also weighed in during the interview, urging President Mahama’s appointees to set higher standards and avoid repeating the mistakes of the previous administration. He stressed the need for vision, humility, and accountability in their work to ensure success and avoid political fallout in the next election.

President Mahama expressed confidence in his appointees, stressing the importance of their roles in driving national development.