Felix Kwakye Ofosu Stresses the Role of Criticism in Strengthening Ghana’s Democracy

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Ghana’s Minister of State designate for Government Communications, has highlighted the essential role of criticism in fostering a more accountable and transparent government.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints on January 25, Ofosu emphasized that constructive feedback is crucial for the nation’s progress and called for a culture of open scrutiny.

“If the framers of the Constitution anticipated only praise, there would be no need to guarantee the right to free speech,” he remarked, reinforcing the idea that critique is not only necessary but integral to the country’s development. His comments came as a timely reminder that free expression is the bedrock of democratic accountability, a principle that must be upheld in both government and civil society.

Ofosu also urged journalists, civil society organizations (CSOs), and citizens to embrace their responsibility to hold the government to account, not just after an administration has ended but in real-time. “Do not wait for us to leave power before opening the books. Hold us accountable today,” he declared, calling for ongoing oversight that ensures the government’s actions are continually scrutinized.

By advocating for immediate and continuous accountability, Ofosu highlighted how timely criticism can prevent long-term inefficiencies and encourage more effective governance. Rather than waiting for the end of an administration to evaluate its performance, he suggests that the focus should be on addressing issues as they arise, ensuring that the government remains both transparent and efficient.

As Ghana’s democracy matures, Ofosu’s remarks serve as a powerful call to action: accountability isn’t a task for the past—it’s an ongoing responsibility. This message underscores the need for a vigilant citizenry and a proactive press to ensure that governance evolves with the needs and expectations of the people.