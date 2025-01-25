Felix Ofosu Kwakye Defends President Mahama’s Dismissal of Naa Momo Lartey

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, acting Spokesperson for President John Dramani Mahama, has weighed in on the growing public debate surrounding the dismissal of Naa Momo Lartey, explaining the complexities that led to the decision.

Speaking on Key Points on TV3, Ofosu Kwakye emphasized that Ghanaians’ expectations of their leaders have always been high, and under Mahama’s leadership, this standard has only grown stronger.

His comments come in the wake of criticism regarding Lartey’s late arrival at the swearing-in ceremony for newly approved ministers, a delay that ultimately led to her dismissal. Ofosu Kwakye clarified that the president’s actions should be understood in the context of his demanding schedule, which included significant international engagements in Angola, Tanzania, and Kenya, in addition to his domestic responsibilities.

He explained that President Mahama had made a concerted effort to swear in the ministers as a group for efficiency, requiring tight coordination with Parliament to ensure the timely approval of all candidates. However, not all ministers were approved in time, prompting Mahama to direct his team to gather those who had been approved at the Flagstaff House for the swearing-in ceremony.

Lartey’s late arrival, caused by a family emergency south of Accra, clashed with this carefully coordinated schedule. Although she informed the presidency of her situation and was encouraged to attend if possible, her tardiness led to her absence from the ceremony and, ultimately, her dismissal.

Ofosu Kwakye defended the president’s decision, arguing that it was in line with Mahama’s commitment to discipline and accountability. He acknowledged that some viewed the president’s actions as harsh but reiterated that the decision was made in the broader interest of maintaining order and respect for the country’s governance processes.