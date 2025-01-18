Felix Ofosu Kwakye Explains President Mahama’s Use of Private Jet for Official Travels

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, a spokesperson for former President John Dramani Mahama, has provided clarification regarding Mahama’s use of a private jet for his recent travels, amid concerns raised over the absence of the presidential jet during his official trips.

Mahama flew on a private aircraft, the Dzata Jet, for a one-day state visit to Senegal and Gambia for bilateral discussions. This raised questions, as Ghana’s presidential jet is typically reserved for such purposes. However, Ofosu Kwakye explained that the decision was made due to the Ghana Air Force’s delayed report on the state of the presidential jet fleet.

According to Ofosu Kwakye, Mahama, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, has requested a detailed report on the communications squadron, the unit responsible for managing the presidential aircraft. The report is meant to provide an update on the current status of the fleet. However, the report had not yet been received, prompting Mahama to use the private jet as a temporary measure.

“The president has been travelling the same way he did while in opposition, and this has not affected the taxpayer,” Ofosu Kwakye stressed in an interview with TV3. He further clarified that the alternative arrangement has been cost-effective, with no additional burden placed on the country’s finances. “President Mahama is mindful of the economic challenges and is committed to using public funds prudently. He has not sought to rent an expensive aircraft for his travels, unlike previous administrations,” he added.

Ofosu Kwakye assured the public that once the report from the Ghana Air Force is received, President Mahama intends to resume using the presidential jet for his official trips.

This explanation seeks to address concerns over the use of private aircraft and the cost implications for the country, while emphasizing Mahama’s commitment to fiscal responsibility during his travels.