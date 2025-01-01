Felix Ofosu Kwakye Issues Caution to NDC Ahead of Mahama’s Inauguration: “Voters Won’t Tolerate Missteps”

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prepares to take over Ghana’s administration under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, a spokesperson for the transition team, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has issued a stern warning to his party colleagues.

Reflecting on the recent electoral outcome, he cautioned the NDC to learn from the mistakes of the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP), which suffered a significant loss due to the electorate’s dissatisfaction with its governance.

In a social media post, Kwakye compared the electorate’s reaction to a tortoise losing its feathers to the potential consequences of failing to meet Ghanaians’ expectations. “For doing catastrophic damage to the country, the NPP has suffered a catastrophic loss. That is a cautionary tale to us in the NDC. If the Ghanaian electorate has plucked feathers from the back of a tortoise, you can imagine what they will do to a chicken,” he wrote, emphasizing the need for the NDC to stay grounded and vigilant.

Kwakye’s message highlighted the increasing sophistication of Ghanaian voters, who, he warned, will not hesitate to punish any party that takes their trust for granted. This reflects a broader shift in the political landscape, with voters now demanding accountability and tangible results from their leaders.

John Dramani Mahama, who is set to be sworn in as president on January 7, has already acknowledged the significant challenges that lie ahead. The president-elect has vowed to honor the social contract made with the people of Ghana and has committed to a focused first 120 days aimed at delivering on promises. Mahama’s success, he believes, will depend on the dedication of his team, with an emphasis on collaboration and commitment to national progress.

Ofosu Kwakye’s caution serves as a crucial reminder that, despite the NDC’s return to power, the expectations of the Ghanaian electorate will be high. The NPP’s loss underscores the growing trend of political accountability, where voters are increasingly disillusioned by empty promises or poor governance. As Mahama assumes office, he faces a demanding political climate, with the electorate expecting swift, tangible actions that address pressing national issues. The NDC, learning from the mistakes of its predecessors, will need to deliver on its promises while maintaining transparency and accountability to avoid a similar fate. The coming years will be a litmus test for Ghana’s political leadership and the evolving relationship between the state and its citizens.