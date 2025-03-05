Felix Owusu Gears Up to Set Accra Ablaze with Mega Concert

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Felix Owusu, is poised to thrill Accra with his highly anticipated concert, “Felix Owusu Live in Concert”, after years of living abroad.

Scheduled to take place at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill on Saturday, March 29, the concert promises to be an unforgettable experience. The “Okwantuni” hitmaker will share the stage with seasoned artistes, including Nana Fynn the 2Lock and Quarme Zaggy (Mr. Lova).

In an exclusive phone interview, Felix Owusu revealed that he will perform with an 11-piece solid band, led by the renowned guitarist, Dominic Quarchie.

“I’ve been away for a long time, and I know my fans in Ghana have missed me. I want to spend quality time with them and give them the best of me after over a decade,” he said.

The concert is expected to attract a diverse audience, including highlife music enthusiasts, fans of Felix Owusu, and those looking for a unique entertainment experience. With his soulful voice and captivating stage presence, Felix Owusu is set to deliver a memorable performance that will leave the audience yearning for more.

Tickets for the concert will be available at the gate of +233 Jazz Bar and Grill at GHC 150, on the day of the event.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the best of Ghanaian highlife music with Felix Owusu and his talented lineup of performers. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 29, and get ready to groove to the rhythms of the legendary highlife icon.

By Ray KWAKYE