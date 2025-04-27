Fella Makafui Sparks Debate on Dating Attitudes Approaching 30

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has stirred social media discussion after questioning whether prolonged singlehood or approaching thirty influences one’s interest in romantic relationships.

The former wife of rapper Medikal took to X (formerly Twitter) to pose a candid question about relationship apathy.

“I want to ask a very honest question,” she wrote. “Do you become that unbothered and uninterested in relationships when you’ve been single for a while? Or is it because I’m getting closer to my 30s?”

Her post has generated significant engagement, with users sharing diverse perspectives on how age and relationship history affect romantic priorities. Some respondents suggested that extended single periods can lead to increased self-sufficiency and higher standards, while others noted that societal expectations around marriage timelines often intensify as individuals approach their thirties.

The conversation touches on broader themes of personal growth and changing priorities in adulthood. Makafui, who has been open about her personal life transitions, appears to be reflecting on the natural evolution of relationship expectations as women navigate different life stages.

This public introspection comes at a time when global discussions about singlehood, self-discovery, and societal pressures are gaining prominence. Her question resonates particularly in African contexts where traditional expectations about marriage timelines often conflict with modern attitudes toward relationships and personal development. The varied responses highlight how individual experiences with romance and singlehood continue to evolve across generation