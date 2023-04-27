Fella Makafui’s employee on the run after allegedly stealing GH¢50k

Actress and businesswoman, Fella Precious Makafui has taken to social media to report that one of her employees has allegedly stolen 50,000 Ghanaian Cedis from her.

Makafui posted on her social media channel that she and her team have been unable to locate the employee, who has blocked all communication platforms.

According to Fella Makafui, the only communication she received regarding the issue was a call from a man claiming to be an officer who threatened her.

“My Employee has stolen my money. My team and I can’t find her anywhere. She has blocked us on all platforms. I only received a call from one man who claimed to be an officer threatening me,” she indicated

She believes the caller may have been working with the employee who stole the money.

Fella’s post on social media was directed at the employee, Gina, who she believes is reading her message.

The YOLO actress who runs a makeup brand, clothing line and supermarket pleaded with Gina to return the money, stating that it was her hard-earned sweat.

“Gina, I know you seeing this, kindly send me my 50k. That’s my sweat,” she declared

The news of the theft has caused a stir on social media, with many people offering their support to Makafui and condemning the alleged theft. Some have even called for the employee to be brought to justice.

“Involve the police they will issue an order for the Telcos to print a statement of her last calls including location…. (Longitude and latitude),” a fan tweeted at her on social media.

Another replied “Don’t let her go…if not she keep doing that to others who are having sleepless night of hard work”

Fella is yet to disclose if she has contacted the police over the incident.