London based Swedish former female IBO lightweight champion, Lucy Wildheart and Flora Machela from Tanzania will thrill Ghanaian boxing fans in an international featherweight contest on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Cahaya Lounge at Agyiriganor near East Legon.

Both boxers are poised for a great ring battle and fans will have much to cheer about.

Lucy Wildheart, 28 has a record of 7 fights, 6 wins (3 KOs), one lose, while 32 years old Flora Machela has fought 13 times, won 7, and lost 6. 5 of her victims were knocked out.

They have promised to entertain guests with their skills, strength, stamina, strategies and hope to make the Championship Night in Accra memorable.

On the main bill is the Super Flyweight Championship between Prince Patel and Julius Thomas Kisarawe for the WBO Africa Super Flyweight, WBO Global Super Flyweight and IBF Continenta Africa Flyweight titles.

Self-assured 28 years old Patel with 26 fights, one defeat, two draws and 23 wins was talking better than Tanzanian Julius Kisarawe who has 40 fights with 32 victories against seven loses and one draw on the day of the Presser to introduce the boxers.

“Kisarawe is another challenge and winning will give me the edge in the division and a shot at the world title” Patel told Yours Truly.

The humble Tanzanian said fans should expect a great boxing night.

In other supporting championship bouts Ebenezer Tetteh will face Osmanu Haruna in a 12 rounder co-main event of the night and battle for the WBA Pan Africa heavyweight belt.

Former Ghanaian middleweight champion Issah Samir will take on Frank Dodzie in a 10 round contest on the bill.

At the press conference on Tuesday to launch the international promotion by SOAQ Empire Boxing Promotions, former GBA President and current WBO Africa boss Samir Captan commended the government for supporting Ghana Boxing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and promised that all safety protocols shall be put in place.

He said seven title belts will be up for grabs in the cracker, and prayed that the best boxers will win. He announced that there will be no gate fees, as the event is strictly by invitation.

D.Kofi. owner of the Cahaya Lounge said it is about time boxing is commercialized and monetized for the stakeholders to benefit fully. He called on boxing promoters and managers to be innovative and spread the game as many people love boxing in Ghana and Africa.

Michael Anyetei Patterson, match maker turned boxing consultant announced that there would be other exciting supporting bouts.

The weigh in on Friday morning at the Cahaya Lounge Adjiriganor, Accra.

By Sammy Heywood Okine and Elizabeth Alhassan