Female Boxing To Knock Out Teenage Pregnancy And Breast Cancer At Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday

Girls Box Tournament is an annual event to give opportunities to female boxers to express themselves and learn new things.

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, the female boxing program which began at the Wisdom Boxing Gym comes to its final session at the Accra Sports Stadium from 2pm to 6pm.

Featuring are all the best female boxers and new ones who have joined the fraternity.

Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, founder of the Girls Box Tournament and organizer of the Greater Accra Regional Boxing Association said the theme for this year is knocking out Teenager Pregnancy and Breast Cancer.

She was happy more girls are now Boxing, and that is a way of getting more females to represent the Black Bombers at next year’s African Games to be held in Ghana.

Sarah Asare who is also the representative of WBC Cares African Chapter thanked the few sponsors and supporters of the Tournament and prayed that more companies will support the girls in boxing.

On October 15, a workshop was organized for the female boxers on how the build their confidence and face the world as well as conditioning to always be ready for a fight. 25 boxers from 7 clubs and 15 coaches took part in the workshop.

Among the resource personnel was Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Coach Dr. Ofori Asare who has won medals for Ghana at the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games.

Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, a promoter and Secretary of the GABA also contributed to the workshop which was held at the Wisdom Boxing Gym.