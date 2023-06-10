Female GNFS driver adjudged outstanding operational woman of the year

Assistant Group Officer (AGO) Rosemary Azure, Female Fire Tender Driver at the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has been adjudged the outstanding operational woman of the year.

The national title was conferred on her in Accra by the Fire Service Ladies Association (FSLA), which is an association of female fire officers in the GNFS, in an award scheme to appreciate female officers, who have distinguished themselves in the service.

She was presented with a plaque and a certificate of recognition.

AGO Rosemary Azure, is one of the two female drivers of the GNFS in the Northern Region, stationed at the Tamale Metropolotan Fire Post, who had been driving the fire tender in the service for five years.

AGO Rosemary Azure extended appreciation to FSLA for the recognition and honour done her.

She stated that her passion for driving led her into being a fire tender driver and have been in the service for five years, though she was not enlisted into the service as one.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Mr James Ankrah, Northern Regional Commander of the GNFS, who presented the award to her, commended her for the achievement.

He also commended her for making the Northern Region proud.