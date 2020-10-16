The maiden edition of the Betway Ball Camp targeted at female sports coaches and professionals from various sports disciplines has been held on Thursday, October 15, at Teiman in Accra.

The event was organized by Ghana’s leading online sports betting company, Betway, as part of its efforts to promote sports development in Ghana.

At the end of the seminar, leaders in the various disciplines were taken through sessions on the business of sports and opportunities, how to use social media to build global brands, professionalism and team discipline, and leadership and management.

The facilitators included Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe (Head Coach of Black Queens), Eva Okyere, Juliet Bawuah, Rosalind Amoh, and Laura Lake.

The initiative was one of the many interventions carried out by Betway to help develop sports in Ghana.

The Betway Ball Camp was organised with the aim of bringing women in sports together to share experiences and discuss the business opportunities within their various disciplines.

Mr. Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager – Marketing, said that the brand was happy to offer support to female coaches and professionals in the form of capacity building.

“We are happy to support these coaches and sports professionals as they prepare for the new sports season. For the first time, the sports fraternity is seeing female sports professionals from the various disciplines come together to share experiences and acquire knowledge through this project,” he said.

Since its inception, Betway has shown an unwavering commitment to the development of sports in Ghana through its talent search initiative, thought leadership seminars, club sponsorships, and donations to sports teams.