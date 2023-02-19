Female sensation Royalty releases debut single “Non-Stop”

Rising female sensation “Royalty” released her debut single titled “Non-Stop” which is a powerful serenade that tells the story of love and heartbreak.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Royalty known in real life as Ms. Juliusina Osberta Addo said her debut single would set the stage for her breakthrough in the music industry.

“I am very optimistic “Non-Stop” would make waves and Ghanaians would definitely like this song due to its mix of reggae, dancehall, and afro beats,” she said.

The singer, who caught the attention of many is a descendant of both Ghanaian and Togolese parentages.

Royalty’s musical upbringing started at home where the parents surrounded the kids’ with music, while the father who was an avid reggae fan loaded them with his kind of music the mother, a pop, and R&B enthusiast make sure that she courted the attention of the children as well.

Royalty called for the support of female musicians stressing that she is the “next breakout biggest female superstar”.