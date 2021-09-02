Female smock weavers receive literacy training

A one-day Money Literacy and financial Management training has been held for 30 women smock weavers in the Bolgatanga Municipality to build their capacity to run effective and sustainable businesses.

The training was organized by Chevening Ghana Alumni with sponsorship from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office facilitated by the National Board for Small Scale industries(NBSSI) in collaboration with Business Advisory Center (BRC) whose mandate among others is to assist small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs )grow and remain competitive.

Mr Mathew Amaltenga Abagna, who spoke in an interview at the end of the training said because the weavers and particularly the women were largely illiterates and do not keep records of their businesses and “we want to ensure that they do not run businesses that keep them at losses”.

He said with the training, beneficiaries would be equipped with basic literacy and numeracy skills to enable them improve performance, sustain their households and their business.

Mr Abagna said the aim of providing the trainings was also to help beneficiaries cultivate a habit of savings, and record keeping and encourage them to start a plan for their retirement age.

The team according to Mr Abagna started the trainings in 2019 in six districts namely; Navrongo Municipal,, Paga district , Fumbisi in the Builsa south district , Garu district , Sandema district and Paga district and was happy that some of the 2019 beneficiaries showed significant improvement in their businesses with a number of them now registered with the Social Security and the National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

He said the 2021 training is being provided in five districts including; Nabdam district, Bolagatanga Municipal ,Talensi district , Bawku West district and Bolgatanga East District.

Mr John Walker Osmans, Business Manager of BRC, who facilitated the training took the participants through budgeting skills, understanding savings, financial planning among others.

Ms Patience Apalazoeya, a participant expressed gratitude for the training and indicated that the training beneficial and will help her to keep good records for her weaving business.