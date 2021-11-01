Female students urged to take up careers in STEM

Female students have been urged to choose careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to improve their chances on the job market.

Mrs Ohemaa Andoh, the Founder of Girls in Science and Technology (GIST) encouraged the girls not to be afraid of venturing into those fields because of the social construct that STEM was the reserve of males.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Andoh said it was not easy for females to venture into the Science and Mathematics domain, stressing that she personally faced a lot of challenges when she was perusing Civil Engineering but was able to make it through perseverance.

“I had to break problems into smaller pieces, which helped me to deal with some of my tumultuous moments,” she said.

“While I tried to switch careers from Civil Engineering to the Oil and Gas sector, there were still challenges but I had to take minimal steps by learning something new in the field every week, online, which later paid off and landed me a promotion.”

Mrs Andoh, therefore, advised girls not to give up due to the difficulties they faced in life.

“Don’t quit. Don’t let an issue be the reason you give up on your dreams and aspirations. You can achieve whatever you set out to. Do not magnify an issue to be bigger than it is, encourage yourself in the Lord and don’t let an issue define you. There is no problem you cannot overcome,” she said.

Mrs Andoh said the GIST got some sponsorship from STARLife Assurance and Voltic Ghana and partnered with INOVTech STEM Centre to hold a Robotics training for 54 girls from the Peter’s International School, Ahenema and New Generations schools in Takoradi.

The Robotics session was led by trainers from INOVTech STEM Centre in Accra, who took the students through the basics and importance of Robotics, with practical sessions for hands on experience.

Mrs Andoh said plans were afoot for the GIST to embark on more projects in the Western Region and beyond to help empower young girls interested in STEM.

GIST is a foundation that advocates women in STEM and provides mentorships for young girls to encourage them to pursue those courses.